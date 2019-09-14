Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of M&T Bank worth $38,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,691,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,653,000 after acquiring an additional 744,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,704,000 after purchasing an additional 95,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,548,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,376,000 after purchasing an additional 30,412 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 404.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,174,000 after purchasing an additional 674,968 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. Macquarie set a $158.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $217.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.77.

In related news, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,996.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John L. Dangelo sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $100,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,213.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,828 shares of company stock valued at $770,668 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.44. 584,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $133.78 and a one year high of $176.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day moving average is $162.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.10%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

