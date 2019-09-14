James R. Mcguone Sells 3,981 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James R. Mcguone sold 3,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $60,630.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,630.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMSWA stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.92. 98,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,686. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $479.10 million, a P/E ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 54.7% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in American Software by 200.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 175,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 115,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at $909,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

