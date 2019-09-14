Jiayin Group (JFIN) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ: JFIN) is one of 39 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Jiayin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jiayin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jiayin Group Competitors 279 1005 1190 63 2.41

Jiayin Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 31.68%. Given Jiayin Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jiayin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Jiayin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiayin Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group Competitors 11.24% 31.71% 3.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jiayin Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jiayin Group $419.16 million $88.98 million 37.66 Jiayin Group Competitors $5.02 billion $817.71 million 11.71

Jiayin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jiayin Group. Jiayin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Jiayin Group peers beat Jiayin Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

