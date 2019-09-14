John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 276,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, VP Howard Brandeisky sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $269,891.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank S. Pellegrino sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,096.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,684 shares of company stock worth $1,637,006. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,625,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,119 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 205,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.98. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.15.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $216.76 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

