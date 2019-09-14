John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) VP Howard Brandeisky Sells 2,866 Shares

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) VP Howard Brandeisky sold 2,866 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $269,891.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,664.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. The company had a trading volume of 98,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $96.88.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $216.76 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

JBSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2,467.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

