Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,341,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,695 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,083,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,372,000 after purchasing an additional 654,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,869,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 648,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $130.11. 1,656,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,701,360. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

