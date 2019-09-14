Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,140 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,399,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,047,000 after acquiring an additional 209,429 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,231,000 after acquiring an additional 301,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,487,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,624,721. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day moving average of $135.94. The company has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

