JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.03. 988,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,656,794. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. The firm has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

