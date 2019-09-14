Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,153 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,814 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $14,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,800.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Rahul N. Merchant sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $737,990. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JNPR traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,778. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $30.80.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.