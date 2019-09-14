Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat PLC (LON:JE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.67 ($10.85).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered Just Eat to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 805 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of JE stock traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 691.80 ($9.04). 1,278,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 833.14 ($10.89). The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 119.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 742.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 698.08.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

