K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair started coverage on shares of K12 in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NYSE LRN traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.71. 342,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,714. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.19. K12 has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that K12 will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in K12 during the second quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in K12 by 422.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in K12 by 507.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 157.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 133,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

