K12 (NYSE:LRN) Shares Up 5.8%

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)’s share price shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.47, 371,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 308,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Several research firms recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on K12 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on K12 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.19.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in K12 by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,237,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,249,000 after purchasing an additional 180,672 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in K12 in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in K12 by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in K12 by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 53,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile (NYSE:LRN)

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

