KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KEMET (NYSE:KEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $26.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KEMET currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

KEMET stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,745. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.62. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.72 million. KEMET had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In related news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 22,500 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,309.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $64,046.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,168 shares of company stock worth $535,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in KEMET by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 704,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 132,034 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in KEMET by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 82,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,437,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

