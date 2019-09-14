Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.11.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. 1,618,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,228. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.05. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.21 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.17.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,743. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,673,000 after buying an additional 70,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,994,000 after buying an additional 871,373 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

