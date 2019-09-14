KickCoin (KICK) Hits Market Cap of $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io and YoBit. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, Mercatox, Exmo, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

