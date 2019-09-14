Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 235.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $3,788,861.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,483 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.20.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average of $130.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $100.32 and a 12-month high of $143.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

