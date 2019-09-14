Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 846,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,605 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.9% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 29,164,247 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $583,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302,503 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,890,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,513,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,792 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,756,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $412,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,033 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

In related news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,442,477.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 705,000 shares of company stock worth $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.41. 457,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,363,721. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

