Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Up 21.8% in August

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,023,400 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 31st total of 2,481,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.95 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 target price on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,174,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.