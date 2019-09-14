Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Up 19.7% in August

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,397,100 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 20,389,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. 4,880,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,291. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

