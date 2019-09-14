Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,565,200 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 42,182,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

KR stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 10,364,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,411. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.49 per share, for a total transaction of $107,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $281,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,340.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,450 over the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

