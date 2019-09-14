Kroger (NYSE:KR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kroger from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.18.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. 10,364,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,411. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, Director Ronald Sargent purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $107,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,243.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen M. Mckinney sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $343,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,600 shares of company stock worth $955,450 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

