L & S Advisors Inc Acquires 1,602 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,365,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,254,449,000 after purchasing an additional 527,708 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 7.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,165,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $758,397,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after purchasing an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $549,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Raytheon by 829.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,150 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $198.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,816,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,133. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200 day moving average of $180.98. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $144.27 and a twelve month high of $210.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RTN. Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

