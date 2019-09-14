L & S Advisors Inc Has $974,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. 7,986,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.74 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

