Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 76.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 39,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 5,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $983,260.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total value of $81,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,859 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,092. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.91.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.32. 493,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $178.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

