Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,268,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 7,100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,736. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

In other Lam Research news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,854,855 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 75.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

