Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sarah A. O’dowd Sells 22,140 Shares of Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 22,140 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $5,175,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sarah A. O’dowd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lam Research alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.56. 1,295,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.