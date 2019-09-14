Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 894 ($11.68) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Land Securities Group to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 928.09 ($12.13).

LON:LAND opened at GBX 832.40 ($10.88) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 940.20 ($12.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 786.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 857.74.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 15,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.79), for a total value of £116,963.84 ($152,833.97).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

