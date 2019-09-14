Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

LSTR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.27. 126,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,315. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

