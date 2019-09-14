Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Short Interest Up 21.5% in August

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,364,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 29,938,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:LPI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,926. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $634.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Laredo Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

