Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $85,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,959,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,286. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $146.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.