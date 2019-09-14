Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,462,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $113,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 357,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $94,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.90. 2,075,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,600. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COST. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.