Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 110 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 104,333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $123.41. 2,327,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,147. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $136.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.92 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

