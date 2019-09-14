Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 971,019 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 971,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,734,000. Boston Scientific makes up about 0.4% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 333.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 222.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 60.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,835 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,649. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $50.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

BSX traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,350. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

