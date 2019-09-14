Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $2.96 Million Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 182,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $23,068,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $11,733,000. Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $2,660,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $2,170,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth $1,996,000.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,269. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HHR. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.70 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HeadHunter Group in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HeadHunter Group Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia and the Commonwealth of independent states (CIS) region. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae (CV) database and job postings platform providing job seekers and employers with human resource value-added services (HR VAS).

