Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.93 Million Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 342.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,909. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

