Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Aspen Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.57.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.54. 442,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,027. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total transaction of $406,569.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

