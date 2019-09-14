Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 312,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,472,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $1,765,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $5,368,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $38,749,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $3,257,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,990. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10. Personalis has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, Director Ken Ludlum acquired 70,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

