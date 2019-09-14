Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lazard displays a decent earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. The company is well poised to grow organically, driven by strength in Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. Lazard's investment strategies shall continue to support growth in assets under management aiding top-line expansion. The company's focus on cost savings will likely enhance profitability. However, shares of Lazard have underperformed the industry, year to date. Dependence on local and global economic conditions for revenue generation and regulatory pressure can impede top-line growth of the company. Also, significant dependence on financial advisory revenues as a source of income reamin a haedwind. Further, lesser chances of sustainability of its capital deployment activities is a concern.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded Lazard from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. 931,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lazard has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.09% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.19%.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lazard by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,638,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,305,000 after buying an additional 698,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,247,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazard by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,130,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 1,125,817 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Lazard by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,967,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,664,000 after buying an additional 522,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,060,000 after buying an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

