Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ LPTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.77. 246,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,162. Leap Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that Leap Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 183.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 359,320 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

