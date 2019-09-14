Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 969.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEA. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Lear by 64.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.34. The company had a trading volume of 516,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,009. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $167.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

