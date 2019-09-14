Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

LM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legg Mason from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price objective on Legg Mason and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Legg Mason has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of NYSE LM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. Legg Mason has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $705.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 294,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $5,693,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 227,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

