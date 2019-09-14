LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LMAT traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,342. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $705.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $38.99.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $171,331.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,135,398 shares in the company, valued at $109,832,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $3,493,397. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 230,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.