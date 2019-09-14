LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $84.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.08.

LGIH traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $79.84. 266,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.76. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $85.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

