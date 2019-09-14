Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.70

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.70 and last traded at $109.49, with a volume of 92598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after acquiring an additional 856,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,380,000 after acquiring an additional 319,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,476,000 after acquiring an additional 243,297 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

