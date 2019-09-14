Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Urban Exposure (LON:UEX)

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Urban Exposure (LON:UEX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Urban Exposure stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 29.46 and a quick ratio of 29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 million and a PE ratio of -32.50. Urban Exposure has a 1-year low of GBX 43.25 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Urban Exposure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.88%.

