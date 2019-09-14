Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Trading 6.3% Higher

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.79 and last traded at $97.55, 1,301,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 159% from the average session volume of 503,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The company had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sunil Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.98 per share, with a total value of $95,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,359 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,936.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.01 per share, for a total transaction of $26,502.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,637.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,600 shares of company stock worth $828,747 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

