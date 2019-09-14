Liquidity Network Price Up 114.8% Over Last 7 Days (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Liquidity Network has traded 114.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $327,708.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00203421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.01157477 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00088133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

