Litecoin Plus Trading 416.6% Higher Over Last Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $169,277.00 and $1,704.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 416.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,793.85 or 2.49537693 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023861 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,510,694 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

