Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Capital started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Livexlive Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Livexlive Media from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 201,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 297.90%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of Livexlive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 66,920 shares of company stock worth $166,435 over the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Livexlive Media by 8,784.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

