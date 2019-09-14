LocalCoinSwap Price Down 41.4% This Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $434,990.00 and approximately $46,660.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00327125 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00054079 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006991 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

